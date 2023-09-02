10 Plants To Grow From Kitchen Scraps

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi Editor: Aparna Singh

Potatoes

Cut a potato with ‘eyes’ (small growths) into chunks and plant them to grow new potato plants.

Green Onions

Place the root end with some of the white bulb in water, and they will regrow.

Carrot

Place the top part of a carrot in a shallow dish of water, and it will produce greens.

Lettuce

Lettuce leaves can be regrown from the base. Place it in a shallow dish of water, and new leaves will sprout.

Celery

Like lettuce, you can regrow celery from the base. Place it in water and watch it grow.

Garlic

Each garlic clove can be planted to produce a new garlic bulb.

Ginger

Plant a piece of ginger root, and it will sprout new shoots.

Onion

Plant the root end of an onion to grow a new one.

Avocado

The pit of an avocado can be suspended in water to grow an avocado tree.

Pineapple

The top of a pineapple can be rooted to grow a pineapple plant.