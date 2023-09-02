10 Plants To Grow From Kitchen Scraps

Producer: Peuli Bakshi Editor: Aparna Singh
Cut a potato with ‘eyes’ (small growths) into chunks and plant them to grow new potato plants.
Place the root end with some of the white bulb in water, and they will regrow.
Place the top part of a carrot in a shallow dish of water, and it will produce greens.
Lettuce leaves can be regrown from the base. Place it in a shallow dish of water, and new leaves will sprout.
Like lettuce, you can regrow celery from the base. Place it in water and watch it grow.
Each garlic clove can be planted to produce a new garlic bulb.
Plant a piece of ginger root, and it will sprout new shoots.
Plant the root end of an onion to grow a new one.
The pit of an avocado can be suspended in water to grow an avocado tree.
The top of a pineapple can be rooted to grow a pineapple plant.