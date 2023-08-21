Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Ficus plants can release allergenic compounds and can be sensitive to changes in light and temperature.
Spider plants are safe but can release oxygen at night, which might be bothersome for some people.
English ivy can accumulate mold and mildew, which might worsen indoor air quality.
Bonsai trees can release allergenic pollen and require specific care conditions.
While cacti are low-maintenance, some species can release nighttime oxygen and interfere with sleep.
Boston ferns can release spores that might cause allergies for sensitive individuals.
They contain ricin, a highly toxic substance, that can be harmful if ingested.
Oleander is highly toxic, containing compounds that can affect the heart and other organs if ingested.
Peace lilies can improve air quality but might also release pollen and irritants, that could impact sensitive individuals.
They contain a toxic compound called cycasin, which can cause vomiting, diarrhea, liver damage, and even more severe reactions if ingested.