10 Easy To Grow Vegetables In August

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Radishes: Fast-growing root veggies perfect for beginners.

Lettuce: Heat-tolerant varieties can thrive in August

Spinach: Cooler weather crop that can still be planted.

Green beans: Bush beans can yield quick results.

Cucumbers: Bush varieties are easy for late planting.

Carrots: Choose smaller varieties for quicker growth.

Zucchini: Fast-growing and productive in late summer.

Peas: Quick-maturing types can be sown for harvest.

Kale: Hardy leafy greens that tolerate cooler weather.

Herbs (Basil, Mint, Chives): Many herbs thrive in August’s warmth.