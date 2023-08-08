10 Easy To Grow Vegetables In August
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Radishes: Fast-growing root veggies perfect for beginners.
Lettuce: Heat-tolerant varieties can thrive in August
Spinach: Cooler weather crop that can still be planted.
Green beans: Bush beans can yield quick results.
Cucumbers: Bush varieties are easy for late planting.
Carrots: Choose smaller varieties for quicker growth.
Zucchini: Fast-growing and productive in late summer.
Peas: Quick-maturing types can be sown for harvest.
Kale: Hardy leafy greens that tolerate cooler weather.
Herbs (Basil, Mint, Chives): Many herbs thrive in August’s warmth.