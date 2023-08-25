10 Plants That Attract Butterflies

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Lavender

Butterflies are drawn to the fragrant flowers of lavender, which provide nectar.

Milkweed

Milkweed is essential for monarch butterflies as it’s the host plant for their caterpillars.

Butterfly Bush (Buddleja)

This plant is known for its ability to attract various butterfly species with its nectar-rich flowers.

Marigold

Marigolds have bright, colorful blooms that can lure butterflies while repelling some pests.

Zinnia

Zinnias offer vibrant colors and nectar, making them a popular choice for attracting butterflies.

Aster

Asters bloom in late summer and fall, providing essential nectar for butterflies during migration.

Phlox

Phlox flowers produce abundant nectar, attracting both butterflies and bees.

Salvia

The tubular flowers of salvias are rich in nectar and attract butterflies and hummingbirds.

Coreopsis

Coreopsis, also known as tickseed, offers sunny yellow blooms that butterflies find appealing.

Verbena

Verbena’s clusters of small flowers are a favorite nectar source for butterflies.