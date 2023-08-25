10 Plants That Attract Butterflies

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Butterflies are drawn to the fragrant flowers of lavender, which provide nectar.
Milkweed is essential for monarch butterflies as it’s the host plant for their caterpillars.
This plant is known for its ability to attract various butterfly species with its nectar-rich flowers.
Marigolds have bright, colorful blooms that can lure butterflies while repelling some pests.
Zinnias offer vibrant colors and nectar, making them a popular choice for attracting butterflies.
Asters bloom in late summer and fall, providing essential nectar for butterflies during migration.
Phlox flowers produce abundant nectar, attracting both butterflies and bees.
The tubular flowers of salvias are rich in nectar and attract butterflies and hummingbirds.
Coreopsis, also known as tickseed, offers sunny yellow blooms that butterflies find appealing.
Verbena’s clusters of small flowers are a favorite nectar source for butterflies.