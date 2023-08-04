10 Plants Which Bring Good Fortune

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Popular in Chinese culture, bamboo is associated with prosperity, good fortune, and positive energy.

Bamboo

Also known as Devil’s Ivy, the money plant is believed to attract wealth and abundance in many cultures.

Money Plant

In Feng Shui, the jade plant is considered a symbol of wealth, prosperity and good luck.

Jade

The peace lily is believed to bring harmony, peace, and positive energy into a space.

Peace Lily

In some cultures, basil is thought to bring good luck, love, and happiness to the household.

Basil

Orchids are associated with love, beauty, and fertility, and some cultures believe they bring good luck and prosperity.

Orchid

Marigolds are considered auspicious and are often used in religious and cultural ceremonies, to ward off negativity.

Marigold

Considered a symbol of luck, finding a four-leaf clover is believed to bring good fortune.

Four-Leaf Clover

Lavender is believed to bring good luck and protection, especially when used in aromatherapy.

Lavender

As per Feng Shui principles, it is often associated with good luck and prosperity, and symbolizes abundance.

Boston Fern