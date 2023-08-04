10 Plants Which Bring Good Fortune
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Popular in Chinese culture, bamboo is associated with prosperity, good fortune, and positive energy.
Bamboo
Also known as Devil’s Ivy, the money plant is believed to attract wealth and abundance in many cultures.
Money Plant
In Feng Shui, the jade plant is considered a symbol of wealth, prosperity and good luck.
Jade
The peace lily is believed to bring harmony, peace, and positive energy into a space.
Peace Lily
In some cultures, basil is thought to bring good luck, love, and happiness to the household.
Basil
Orchids are associated with love, beauty, and fertility, and some cultures believe they bring good luck and prosperity.
Orchid
Marigolds are considered auspicious and are often used in religious and cultural ceremonies, to ward off negativity.
Marigold
Considered a symbol of luck, finding a four-leaf clover is believed to bring good fortune.
Four-Leaf Clover
Lavender is believed to bring good luck and protection, especially when used in aromatherapy.
Lavender
As per Feng Shui principles, it is often associated with good luck and prosperity, and symbolizes abundance.
Boston Fern