10 Plants With Heart-Shaped Leaves
Heartleaf Philodendron: Known for its trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves
Sweetheart Hoya: Features adorable heart-shaped leaves and delicate flowers
String of Hearts: A succulent vine with charming heart-shaped foliage
Bleeding Heart Vine: Named for its unique, heart-shaped red flowers
Heartleaf Bergenia: Offers heart-shaped leaves and vibrant spring blooms
Cyclamen: Known for heart-shaped foliage and striking flowers
Heartleaf Brunnera: Resembles forget-me-nots with its leaves
Heartleaf Euphorbia: Features green, heart-shaped leaves and intriguing textures