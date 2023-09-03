10 Plants With Heart-Shaped Leaves

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Heartleaf Philodendron: Known for its trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves

Sweetheart Hoya: Features adorable heart-shaped leaves and delicate flowers

String of Hearts: A succulent vine with charming heart-shaped foliage

Bleeding Heart Vine: Named for its unique, heart-shaped red flowers

Heartleaf Bergenia: Offers heart-shaped leaves and vibrant spring blooms

Cyclamen: Known for heart-shaped foliage and striking flowers

Heartleaf Brunnera: Resembles forget-me-nots with its leaves

Heartleaf Euphorbia: Features green, heart-shaped leaves and intriguing textures