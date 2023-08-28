10 Poisonous Garden Plants to Avoid for Kids and Pets

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Oleander: Its attractive flowers and leaves are highly toxic if ingested

Foxglove: Delicate yet dangerous, its beautiful blooms contain deadly toxins.

Castor Bean Plant: The seeds of this plant contain ricin, a potent poison

Daffodil: All parts of the plant, especially the bulbs, can cause severe reactions

Azalea: Its vibrant flowers hide toxins harmful to both kids and pets

Lily of the Valley: Small and charming, but its entire plant is poisonous

Sago Palm: Its appealing appearance conceals toxins that can be fatal

Rhododendron: Common in gardens, but ingestion can lead to serious health issues