10 Poisonous Garden Plants to Avoid for Kids and Pets
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Oleander: Its attractive flowers and leaves are highly toxic if ingested
Foxglove: Delicate yet dangerous, its beautiful blooms contain deadly toxins.
Castor Bean Plant: The seeds of this plant contain ricin, a potent poison
Daffodil: All parts of the plant, especially the bulbs, can cause severe reactions
Azalea: Its vibrant flowers hide toxins harmful to both kids and pets
Lily of the Valley: Small and charming, but its entire plant is poisonous
Sago Palm: Its appealing appearance conceals toxins that can be fatal
Rhododendron: Common in gardens, but ingestion can lead to serious health issues