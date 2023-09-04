10 Positive Daily Affirmations You Must Follow

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht
“I am a work in progress and I’m a masterpiece.”
“I am calm. I can be gentle. I am in control of my emotions.”
“I have the power to create positive change in this world.”
“My existence matters, and because of me, there are people who smile brighter.”
“The worst is all behind me, and the best is yet to come.”
“I surrender to the flow of life.”
“Yes, I am still growing and I’m perfect the way I am.”
“I love and respect myself, regardless of who else loves and respects me.”
“I trust my intuition to guide me, and I trust that my body, mind, and soul will let me know when situations, connections, or life events are not aligned with what is best for me.”
“I am good enough.”