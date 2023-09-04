10 Prasad Items You Can Offer Lord Ganesha

Modak: Modak is considered to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet. It’s a type of dumpling made from rice or wheat flour, filled with a mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and dry fruits. They can be steamed or fried.
Kheer or Payasam: Kheer, a rice pudding cooked in milk with sugar and flavored with cardamom and saffron, is also a popular offering to Lord Ganesha.
Puran Poli: Puran poli is a sweet flatbread made with a filling of chana dal (split chickpea) and jaggery. It’s a traditional Maharashtran dish offered during festivals.
Coconut Ladoo: These are round sweets made from grated coconut, sugar, and sometimes condensed milk. They are easy to make and are a popular choice for offerings.
Besan Ladoo: Besan ladoos are made from roasted gram flour, sugar, ghee, and sometimes nuts. They have a rich, nutty flavour and are a common prasad item.
Rice Dishes: Various rice dishes like pulao, lemon rice, or tamarind rice can also be offered. These are usually prepared with mild flavors.
Fruits: Fresh fruits like bananas, apples, pomegranates, and grapes are often included in the bhog as a symbol of nature’s bounty.
Dry Fruits: A mixture of dry fruits like almonds, cashews, and raisins can be offered as a nutritious option.
Panakam: This is a traditional sweet drink made with jaggery, water, cardamom, and sometimes lemon juice. It’s refreshing and offered to quench thirst.
Savoury Snacks: Along with sweets, some savoury snacks like chivda (flattened rice mix), poha (flattened rice), or murmura (puffed rice) can be included in the bhog.