10 Prettiest Flowers In The World

The dainty white flower is shaped like an egret with fringed wings.
The gorgeous flower sits like a pink boat above the water, while its stalk and roots are deep in the mud below.
Each petal is uniformly placed in a tidy sphere, making it one of the most striking flowers.
It is believed that this elegant flower has its origins in the breast milk of Greek goddess Hera, wife of Zeus.
Created by David Austin, it was sold by him at $5 million, making it the most expensive flower in the world.
These tiny flowers in the most gorgeous hue are also one of the prettiest. Their smell is equally tantalizing.
Featuring prominently on Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers, this vibrant beauty looks cuddly.
Blooming at night, these white and purple flowers look a little like bats.
This tropical beauty is floral minimalism at its best. While it comes in many colours, the white and yellow version are the most famous.
This tiny red flower may look simple but only two original live plants of its kind exist in the world – one in New Zealand, the other in the UK.