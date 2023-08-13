10 Flowers For Puja Ceremonies

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Symbolizes purity and is often offered to deities for blessings and protection.
Signifies purity, divinity, and spirituality, often used to invoke positive energies.
Associated with the goddess Kali, it represents power, transformation, and feminine energy.
Symbolizes purity, enlightenment, and spiritual growth, and is considered sacred in many traditions.
Known as the divine flower, it is associated with the gods and is offered for blessings.
Represents love and devotion, making it a popular choice for expressing devotion to deities.
Associated with feminine energy and spiritual beauty, it is often dedicated to goddess Durga.
Associated with purity, devotion, cleansing of negative energies, aak symbolize the journey towards spiritual enlightenment.
Associated with the changing seasons and the arrival of spring, and generally offered to Goddess Saraswati.
It is believed to have the power to connect individuals with the spirit world, getting rid of people’s innate bitterness and toxicity, and if usually offered to Lord Shiva.