10 Flowers For Puja Ceremonies

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

Marigold

Symbolizes purity and is often offered to deities for blessings and protection.

Jasmine

Signifies purity, divinity, and spirituality, often used to invoke positive energies.

Hibiscus

Associated with the goddess Kali, it represents power, transformation, and feminine energy.

 Lotus

Symbolizes purity, enlightenment, and spiritual growth, and is considered sacred in many traditions.

Parijat (Indian Magnolia)

Known as the divine flower, it is associated with the gods and is offered for blessings.

Rose

Represents love and devotion, making it a popular choice for expressing devotion to deities.

RED Karabi (Nerium Oleander)

Associated with feminine energy and spiritual beauty, it is often dedicated to goddess Durga.

White Aak

Associated with purity, devotion, cleansing of negative energies, aak symbolize the journey towards spiritual enlightenment.

Palash (Flame of the Forest)

Associated with the changing seasons and the arrival of spring, and generally offered to Goddess Saraswati.

Datura (Thorn Apple)

It is believed to have the power to connect individuals with the spirit world, getting rid of people’s innate bitterness and toxicity, and if usually offered to Lord Shiva. 