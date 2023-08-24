10 Motivational Quotes Of Jim Carrey
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
I think everybody should get rich and famous and do everything they ever dreamed of so they can see that it’s not the answer
Your need for acceptance can make you invisible in this world
I’m very serious about no alcohol, no drugs. Life is too beautiful
You can fail at what you don’t want, so you might as well take a chance on doing what you love
It’s better to risk being disliked for living your truth than to be loved for what you are pretending to be
I believe that anything you really want, you can attain, if you really go after it
Desperation is a necessary ingredient to learning anything, or creating anything. Period.
I wake up and look out at my beautiful garden, and I go, ‘Remember how good this is. Because you can lose it