10 Quotes of Sudha Murthy On Marriage
Marriage is not just spiritual communion, it is also remembering to take out the trash
In marriage, the smallest things become the biggest, but it’s the little things that make it all worthwhile
Marriage is a partnership, a sharing of good and bad times, a lifelong friendship
Marriage is a journey where two imperfect people learn to enjoy their differences
Marriage is not about age; it’s about finding the right person to spend your life with
Marriage is a constant journey of growing together, learning from each other.
A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person
Marriage is not about finding the right person, but being the right partner