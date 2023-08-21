10 Quotes of Sudha Murthy On Marriage 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Marriage is not just spiritual communion, it is also remembering to take out the trash

In marriage, the smallest things become the biggest, but it’s the little things that make it all worthwhile

Marriage is a partnership, a sharing of good and bad times, a lifelong friendship

Marriage is a journey where two imperfect people learn to enjoy their differences

Marriage is not about age; it’s about finding the right person to spend your life with

Marriage is a constant journey of growing together, learning from each other.

A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person

Marriage is not about finding the right person, but being the right partner