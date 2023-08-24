10 Quotes Sudha Murthy Quotes On Husband
A good husband is like a steady anchor in the voyage of life
Husband and wife should be each other’s greatest supporters and friends
A strong partnership between husband and wife leads to a harmonious family
Mutual respect is the foundation of a successful marriage
A loving husband cherishes his wife’s dreams and aspirations
In a happy marriage, both partners grow and evolve together
Husband’s encouragement can empower a woman to achieve great heights
The small, thoughtful gestures of a husband can make a world of difference in a marriage