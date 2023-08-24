10 Quotes Sudha Murthy Quotes On Husband

A good husband is like a steady anchor in the voyage of life

Husband and wife should be each other’s greatest supporters and friends

A strong partnership between husband and wife leads to a harmonious family

Mutual respect is the foundation of a successful marriage

A loving husband cherishes his wife’s dreams and aspirations

In a happy marriage, both partners grow and evolve together

Husband’s encouragement can empower a woman to achieve great heights

The small, thoughtful gestures of a husband can make a world of difference in a marriage