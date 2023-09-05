Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Nisha Dubey
10 Quotes to Inspire Your Kids to Take Up Reading
“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
“Books train your imagination to think big.”
“It is books that are the key to the wide world; if you can’t do anything else, read all that you can.”
“It is not true that we have only one life to live; if we can read, we can live as many more lives and as many kinds of lives as we wish.”
“Reading is essential for those who seek to rise above the ordinary.”
“Books shouldn’t be daunting, they should be funny, exciting, and wonderful; and learning to be a reader gives us a terrific advantage.”
“Reading brings us unknown friends.”
“The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.”
“Today a reader, tomorrow a leader.”
“The dearest ones of time, the strongest friends of the soul: books.”
