Quotes, And Messages
Dearest sister, first of all, a very “Happy Raksha Bandhan”. This Raksha Bandhan, I promise I will always hold your back. Whenever you turn back, you will find me always.
My little sister, I don’t know how life will take a turn, but I promise you that the place you hold in my heart, no one ever will replace that. Happy Raksha Bandhan, sis!
My darling brother, I know I fight with you a lot, but today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I just want to tell you that you are my world and being your sister is an honour to me.
You are the best gift that I received from my parents. Love you so much, brother! Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Our bond of love is forever. No one can listen and understand me like you do, dear sister. Thanks for being the most amazing friend and a dear sister. Thanks for caring about me like a mother.
You have always been my motivation for making the impossible of things possible always. That’s my bro, no less than a superman making paths smoother. I love you, bro.
You have always been my best friend, holding my hand, making sure the road I travelled on free of obstacles. There cannot be a better brother than you in this whole world. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
I pray for your happiness, prosperity, and long life, sweetest brother. Sending loads of love and best wishes. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
A very big thank you for being my companion, my protector and being equally weird with me. You are the best brother in this world. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
It’s hard to be responsible, adult and sensible all the time. How good it is to have a sister whose heart is as young as your own. Happy Raksha Bandhan!