10 Rare Flowers from Around the World
Producer: Riya Ashok
The Juliet Rose is not only one of the world’s rarest flowers, but it is also the world’s rarest rose.
The Ghost Orchid, so named because of the way its petals curve, is one of the world’s rarest flowers because it needs extreme heat and humidity to thrive.
Although the Fire Lily, often called the Flame Lily, is not a particularly rare flower, it is rapidly turning endangered in some areas.
Given that it has long since gone extinct in the wild, the Chocolate Cosmos has earned a spot on the list of rare flowers in the world.
One of the rarest flowers in the world is the Kadupul Flower, a cactus blooming that only sometimes blooms.
Because it only blooms once every few decades, the corpse flower is regarded as one of the rarest flowers in the world.
Only two examples of the Middlemist Red flower are known to have ever existed, making it one of the rarest and most exquisite flowers in the world.
Since it hasn’t been in the wild since the early 1800s, the Franklin Tree Flower is considered to be one of the world’s rarest flowers.
Given that it only grows at elevations above 1,640 feet and is extremely difficult to find, the Rothschild’s Slipper Orchid is one of the rarest flowers in the world.
