10 reasons to travel the world
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
To immerse yourself in a new culture and gain deeper insights into the food, customs and traditions.
You will get out of your comfort zone and become independent.
Once you navigate foreign environments, you become a smarter, more competent individual.
You will develop cultural sensitivity.
Being aware of cultural values and norms can help us understand international issues and conflicts.
In the business world, having lived abroad can give you a competitive edge.
In a globalized world it can benefit you if you know more languages and understand different cultures.
Meet as many people on your travels as you can. It will definitely make your time abroad more enjoyable.
Once you have traveled enough, you will value your life and independence more.