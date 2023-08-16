Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Expressing reluctance or resistance to go to school every now and then.
Unexplained changes in behavior, such as irritability, mood swings, or increased anxiety related to school.
Complaining about not understanding lessons, feeling overwhelmed, or finding assigned tasks too difficult.
Sudden disinterest in school-related activities, subjects, or extracurriculars they used to enjoy.
Expressing doubts about their abilities or displaying low self-esteem related to schoolwork.
Consistently leaving classwork or in-class assignments unfinished.
Having sleeping issues, changed eating patterns, or complaining of some bodily pain.
Consistently performing poorly on quizzes, tests, and exams despite adequate preparation.
Consistently putting off school tasks and assignments until the last minute.