10 Signs of Your Child Struggling at School

Avoidance of School

Expressing reluctance or resistance to go to school every now and then.

Behavioral Changes

Unexplained changes in behavior, such as irritability, mood swings, or increased anxiety related to school.

Frequent Complaints

Complaining about not understanding lessons, feeling overwhelmed, or finding assigned tasks too difficult.

Lack of Interest

Sudden disinterest in school-related activities, subjects, or extracurriculars they used to enjoy.

Homework Challenges

Lack of Confidence

Expressing doubts about their abilities or displaying low self-esteem related to schoolwork.

Incomplete Classwork

Consistently leaving classwork or in-class assignments unfinished.

Physical Symptoms

Having sleeping issues, changed eating patterns, or complaining of some bodily pain.

Poor Test Performance

Consistently performing poorly on quizzes, tests, and exams despite adequate preparation.

Procrastinating

Consistently putting off school tasks and assignments until the last minute.