10 Signs That You Have Anxiety Issues
Producer: Riya Ashok
You notice that you worry a lot about many elements of your life all the time.
Physical signs of anxiety include a racing heartbeat, shaking, perspiration, shortness of breath, and even stomach problems.
Physical signs of anxiety include a racing heartbeat, shaking, perspiration, shortness of breath, and even stomach problems.
You frequently consider the worst-case possibilities when you overthink situations, conversations, and actions.
Avoiding stressful circumstances can result in missing out on chances or isolating yourself.
You have trouble staying still when sitting, and you frequently feel restless or tense.
Anxiety might make it difficult to fall asleep, stay asleep, or have a good night’s sleep.
Anxiety might make it difficult to fall asleep, stay asleep, or have a good night’s sleep.
You hold yourself to a high standard and are frequently unduly anxious about making errors or falling short of those expectations.
Other physical symptoms of stress include clenched teeth, tight muscles, and others.
In social settings, you have severe self-consciousness and worry about being judged, embarrassed, or humiliated.