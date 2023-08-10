10 Statement-Making Big Leaf Indoor Plants
Producer: Riya Ashok
Although elephant ear plants are frequently planted outdoors, they also make fantastic huge, show-stopping houseplants.
A tropical plant called the bird of paradise got its name from a special blossom that looks like a bird in flight.
Popular indoor trees with fiddle-shaped leaves provide interest to any space. Their big, waxy, fiddle-shaped leaves are what distinguish them.
The Monstera deliciosa, a sizable houseplant with stunningly huge fenestrated leaves that quickly provide a tropical vibe to any area, is Instagram’s favourite plant.
The Philodendron xanadu will become the centre of attention in any room because to its distinctively big, leathery, lobed leaves.
A common indoor plant that comes in a variety of hues and forms is the rubber tree. The main feature of this tropical indoor plant is its big, waxy leaves.
A beautiful indoor plant, the African mask plant has broad, deep-green leaves that are accented by fine, white or light-green veining.
A magnificent large-leafed type of philodendron known as philodendron gloriosum has velvety, deep-green leaves with white veining.
A mature banana tree plant can produce leaves that are up to two feet broad and nine feet long, earning it the reputation for having lush tropical foliage.
Although it is generally slow-growing, the majesty palm is an elegant and well-liked indoor palm tree that can reach heights of up to ten feet.