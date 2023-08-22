10 Sudha Murthy Quotes On Happiness
True happiness lies in making others happy
Happiness comes when you value and appreciate what you have
Material possessions can’t replace the joy of meaningful relationships
Happiness blooms when you find purpose in your actions
Satisfaction with little is the key to a content and happy life
Embrace life’s imperfections; they add depth to our pursuit of happiness
The pursuit of knowledge and helping others brings lasting happiness
A heart filled with gratitude is a heart that knows true happiness