10 Sudha Murthy Quotes On Happiness

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

True happiness lies in making others happy

Happiness comes when you value and appreciate what you have

Material possessions can’t replace the joy of meaningful relationships

Happiness blooms when you find purpose in your actions

Satisfaction with little is the key to a content and happy life

Embrace life’s imperfections; they add depth to our pursuit of happiness

The pursuit of knowledge and helping others brings lasting happiness

A heart filled with gratitude is a heart that knows true happiness