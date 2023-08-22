10 Sudha Murthy Quotes That Are Priceless Life Lessons 

Wealth is not about money alone, it’s about making a positive difference

Happiness comes from giving and sharing, not from material possessions

Every small act of kindness can create a ripple of positive change

Learning from failures is the key to achieving true success

Education is the tool that empowers individuals and transforms societies

Simplicity and humility are the foundations of a meaningful life

Dream big, but remember to stay grounded and connected to your roots

Empathy and compassion bridge the gaps between people and cultures