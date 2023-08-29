10 Thai Dishes You Must Try

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
This is a signature go-to Thai dish that usually comprise flat rice noodles, seafood, dried shrimp, tamarind, fish sauce, bean sprouts, shallots and egg.
This is one of the most popular Thai soups that combines spicy, sour and aromatic flavours in a unique combination.
The world-famous curry makes generous use of turmeric to give it a gorgeous hue. It isn’t spicy like its other alternatives.
Crushed red chillies combined with coconut milk, lemongrass, protein of choice, and kaffir lime leaves give this curry a sublime taste.
Completing the triumvirate of curries, this is the spiciest of them all. It is made using fresh green chillies, mini eggplants, bamboo shoots, among other ingredients.
The iconic noodle soup can be enjoyed anytime of the day. Its flavours range from spicy, sweet, creamy, and fragrant.
Minced pork and basil are combined with chillies, shallots, fish sauce and palm sugar to create this comfort food. It is served with rice and a fried egg.
The much-loved salad dish is made of shredded green papaya, red chilies, fish sauce, lime juice, tamarind pulp and palm sugar, mixed with vegetables such as cherry tomatoes and carrots.
Round off any meal with this traditional Thai dessert, consisting of sticky rice doused in coconut milk and slices of fresh mango.
A popular street food, it is a crisp and light pancake filled with banana slices, and usually topped with chocolate dip, condensed milk, strawberries.