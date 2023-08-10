10 Things To Avoid During Pregnancy

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Smoking during pregnancy can harm your baby’s development and increase the risk of premature birth, low birth weight, and birth defects.
Avoid alcohol and illicit drugs during pregnancy, as they can have harmful effects on your baby’s development and increase the risk of birth defects, developmental delays, and other health issues.
Certain types of fish, such as shark, swordfish, king mackerel, and tilefish, are high in mercury and should be avoided during pregnancy, as mercury can harm your baby’s developing nervous system.
Some over-the-counter medications, including certain painkillers, herbal supplements, and acne medications, can be harmful during pregnancy. Always check with your healthcare provider.
High temperatures from hot tubs, saunas, and hot baths can raise your body temperature, which can be harmful to your developing baby. Avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures during the first trimester.
Raw or undercooked foods, including eggs, meat, seafood, and unpasteurized dairy products, may contain harmful bacteria such as salmonella and listeria that can pose risks to your baby’s health.
High levels of caffeine intake during pregnancy have been associated with increased risk of miscarriage and other complications. Limit your caffeine intake to 200 mg per day.
Excessive stress during pregnancy can negatively affect both you and your baby. Practice stress management techniques such as relaxation exercises, mindfulness, and gentle exercise to help reduce stress levels.
Avoid heavy lifting and strenuous exercises during the first trimester, as it can strain your muscles and increase the risk of injury. Opt for gentle exercises like walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga.
Exposure to harmful chemicals and toxins, such as cleaning products, pesticides, and radiation, should be minimized during pregnancy.