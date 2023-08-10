10 Times Bollywood Divas Wore Pastel Sarees In Style
Producer: Riya Ashok
For the wedding reception of Sidharth and Kiara, Alia Bhatt wore a blush pink shimmering saree by designer Sawan Gandhi, and she looked stunning.
In a baby pink shimmering saree by designer Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled. She finished off her ensemble with chandelier earrings, dewy makeup, a pink lip colour, and a sleek bun.
In a silvery white saree with sheen and a dark grey blouse with beadwork, Kajol can be seen captivating people with her alluring appearance.
Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a golden saree with shine. The actress kept her look simple with a sleek hairdo and bold studs.
In the photo, Kalki Koechlin is seen donning a gorgeous backless halterneck shirt, sparkly juttis, and a patterned, pastel-hued saree.
Sobhita looked gorgeous in a pastel Tarun Tahiliani saree for the announcement of the Made in Heaven 2 release date.
Suhana Khan’s appearance in pastel sarees shimmering into the holiday season in a sparkling beige Manish Malhotra saree is not surprising.
We wager that Palak Tiwari looks stunning in her festive saree with a slinky bejewelled halter blouse, styled in a stunning beige saree from the racks of designer Dolly J.
Arpita Mehta’s blush pink saree, which features metallic borders and embroidery all over, is worn by Khushi Kapoor with an equally glitzy blouse.