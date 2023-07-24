10 Tips For Healthy Hair

Regular hair washing can help keep your scalp and hair clean and grease-free. Make sure to shampoo your hair twice a week if you have dry hair, and every other day if you have oily hair and a greasy scalp.
Conditioning hair hydrates the strands and makes them supple. The components of conditioners promote the growth of straight, smooth hair.
Avoid using too hot water on your hair because it might damage it and make it dry and lifeless. Instead, use lukewarm water.
At least once a week, practise the Ayurvedic hair oiling regimen to strengthen your hair follicles and lessen hair loss. Warm the oil, massage it gently into the scalp, and then leave it on for about an hour before shampooing.
Wet hair is extremely fragile and brittle. Let your hair air dry before brushing it with a wide-toothed comb. With this sort of comb, you can safeguard your hair from damage.
Establish a schedule for getting your hair cut every 6 to 8 weeks to avoid split ends. Split ends commonly appear when the hair is damaged by heat styling, pollution, smoking, stress, and other conditions.
Although it’s a common misconception that regular brushing makes hair healthier, the opposite is actually true. When you comb your hair frequently during the day, friction is created, which makes your hair even more frizzy.
If you go more than three days without washing your hair, your scalp may get overly oily. This may clog your hair follicles, resulting in peeling, irritation, and redness as well as unmanageable hair.
It’s advised to avoid using heating equipment to style your hair and instead allow it dry naturally since doing so could harm your hair.
Avoid using chemical treatments and hair dyes since some of these products contain substances that are recognised allergens and can irritate the eyes, skin, and respiratory system.