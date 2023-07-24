10 Tips For Instant Migraine Relief 

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Dim the lights and rest for some time quietly. Bright lights and loud noises can worsen migraines.
Place an ice or cold-water pack on your forehead or the back of your neck for 15 mins to help reduce inflammation and numb the pain.
For tension headache, use a heating pad on neck or head. For sinus headache, apply a warm cloth to the painful area or take a warm shower.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day, as dehydration can trigger migraines.
A small amount of caffeine (like in a cup of coffee) may help alleviate migraine symptoms for some people. However, excessive caffeine intake can also trigger migraines.
Some people find relief from migraines by consuming ginger, either as a tea or in capsule form. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce pain.
Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to help ease tension and stress.
Loosen up tight ponytails, remove hats, headbands, or goggles, as they can trigger compression headaches due to external pressure on the head.
Gentle pressure on certain pressure points, can sometimes provide relief. You can try massaging these points with your fingers.
Chewing gum, nails, and grinding teeth can cause head and jaw pain. Avoid sticky foods and consider a mouth guard for teeth grinding.