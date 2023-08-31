Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Tips to Boost Eye Health

Wear sunglasses

Wear sunglasses to block harmful UV light and lower your risk of eye diseases like cataracts, sunburn, and eye cancer.

Take screen breaks

Prolonged screen time is detrimental to eye health. Follow the 20-20-20 rule; every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Take book breaks

Reading a book for long can also cause eye strain. Follow the 20-20-20 rule even while reading. If need be, set an alarm.

Move your body

It’s important to do physical exercise. Include different eye exercises too to lessen eye strain and tension around the eyes.

Get outside

Both adults and children should spend time outdoors regularly, be it a walk in the park or spending time in the garden.

Don’t smoke

Smokers have a higher chance of getting cataracts or age-related macular degeneration.

Eat balanced meals

Eat foods rich in vitamins A, C and E, beta-carotene, omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, zeaxanthin and zinc to improve eye health.

Avoid rubbing your eyes

Resist the urge to rub your eyes with your fingers. Instead, use eye drops to moisturize them and reduce dryness.

Wash your hands

Before you touch your eyes, or remove your contact lenses, make sure to clean your hands properly.

Take off your makeup

Always remove your makeup before sleeping as it may cause blepharitis or eyelid inflammation.