10 Tips to Boost Eye Health

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Wear sunglasses to block harmful UV light and lower your risk of eye diseases like cataracts, sunburn, and eye cancer.
Prolonged screen time is detrimental to eye health. Follow the 20-20-20 rule; every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
Reading a book for long can also cause eye strain. Follow the 20-20-20 rule even while reading. If need be, set an alarm.
It’s important to do physical exercise. Include different eye exercises too to lessen eye strain and tension around the eyes.
Both adults and children should spend time outdoors regularly, be it a walk in the park or spending time in the garden.
Smokers have a higher chance of getting cataracts or age-related macular degeneration.
Eat foods rich in vitamins A, C and E, beta-carotene, omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, zeaxanthin and zinc to improve eye health.
Resist the urge to rub your eyes with your fingers. Instead, use eye drops to moisturize them and reduce dryness.
Before you touch your eyes, or remove your contact lenses, make sure to clean your hands properly.
Always remove your makeup before sleeping as it may cause blepharitis or eyelid inflammation.hands properly.