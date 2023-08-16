Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

10 Tips to Choose the Right Bridal Lehenga

Research and Inspiration

Begin by researching different styles, colors, and designs online and in magazines to gather inspiration.

Understanding Body Type

Choose a lehenga style that complements your body type and enhances your best features.

Color Choice

Opt for colors that suit your complexion and reflect your personal style, while also considering traditional preferences.

Fabric Matters

Select a fabric that suits the season and your comfort. Popular choices include silk, velvet, georgette, and satin.

Consider Comfort

Comfort is key on your wedding day, so ensure that the lehenga’s fit allows for easy movement and breathing.

Embroidery and Work

Decide on the level of embroidery, beading, and embellishments based on your preferences and the overall look you desire.

Have an open mind

Look at different types of lehenga, instead of being stuck up on the trendy fashion. Who knows a retro fit could look like it was just made for you.

Dupatta Design

Pay attention to the dupatta design and length, as it can greatly impact the overall appearance of your outfit.

Decide on the length

A floor-length lehenga can be chosen if you are wearing high heels on your wedding. In case of flats, ankle-length or full-length lehenga is advisable.

Trust Your Instincts

Ultimately, choose a lehenga that makes you feel confident, beautiful, and represents your personal style.

