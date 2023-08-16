10 Tips to Choose the Right Bridal Lehenga

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Begin by researching different styles, colors, and designs online and in magazines to gather inspiration.
@bridesofsabyasachi
Choose a lehenga style that complements your body type and enhances your best features.
@bridesofsabyasachi
Opt for colors that suit your complexion and reflect your personal style, while also considering traditional preferences.
@bridesofsabyasachi
Select a fabric that suits the season and your comfort. Popular choices include silk, velvet, georgette, and satin.
@bridesofsabyasachi
Comfort is key on your wedding day, so ensure that the lehenga’s fit allows for easy movement and breathing.
@bridesofsabyasachi
Decide on the level of embroidery, beading, and embellishments based on your preferences and the overall look you desire.
@bridesofsabyasachi
Look at different types of lehenga, instead of being stuck up on the trendy fashion. Who knows a retro fit could look like it was just made for you.
@sabyasachiofficial
Pay attention to the dupatta design and length, as it can greatly impact the overall appearance of your outfit.
@bridesofsabyasachi
A floor-length lehenga can be chosen if you are wearing high heels on your wedding. In case of flats, ankle-length or full-length lehenga is advisable.
@bridesofsabyasachi
Ultimately, choose a lehenga that makes you feel confident, beautiful, and represents your personal style.
@bridesofsabyasachi