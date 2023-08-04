10 Toughest Exams In The World

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
This exam is required to get into every higher education institution at the undergraduate level.
Now called JEE-Advanced, the annual entrance exam is mandatory to enter the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
The Union Public Service Commission exam has to be taken for the recruitment of all Group A officers under Government of India.
Mensa remains the largest and oldest high-IQ society. The non-profit organisation is for people who score 98 percentile or higher on a supervised IQ test.
The Graduate Record Examination is required to get entry into many graduate schools across the two countries.
The test for the Chartered Financial Analyst Program is a three-part one, and considered one of the toughest in the world.
The Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert is a technical certification that is provided by Cisco Systems.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is an entrance exam to get into engineering and sciences for postgraduate programmes.
The United States Medical Licensing Examination is a three-step procedure to get a medical license in the country.
It consists of the General Bar Examination and the Attorneys’ Examination.