10 Traditional Onam Sadhya Recipes

Onam on August 29

In Kerala, Onam is a festival to commemorate the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali. 

Onam Sadhya

The highlight of the 10-day harvest festival is the Onam Sadhya, an elaborate meal. 

24 Dishes

A multi course vegetarian meal featuring 24 dishes on a banana leaf forms the Onam Sadya.

Avial

It is a thick mixture of vegetables and coconut, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves. 

Palada Payasam

The dish has boiled vermicelli and rice in milk and flavoured with cardamom, sugar and butter. You may also add dry fruits like cashew nuts and raisins.

Varutharacha Sambar

This is slightly different from the others as this one requires the coconut to be roasted till brown.

Rice Puttu

Puttu is a traditional breakfast dish of Kerala prepared with rice flour and coconut. It is served with ‘kadala’ curry or ‘pazham’ (yellow banana) and sugar.

Unni Appam

It is a small round snack made from rice, jaggery, banana, roasted coconut pieces, roasted sesame seeds, ghee and cardamom powder fried in oil. 

Parippu Curry

Another essential part of the Onam Sadya, this is made using a mixture of daals and  coconut oil. 

Pineapple Pachadi

The difference between pachadi and khichdi is that pachadi is always sweet. Usually served as a side dish for meals, pachadi is made using fruits. 

Chakkai Chips

Chakka Varuthathu/Deep fried jack fruit chips is prepared by deep frying the Chakka Chulas (the edible yellow part of jackfruit).

Vegetable Rasam

Rasam or Chaaru or Saaru or Kabir is a soup, prepared using tamarind juice as a base, with the addition of tomato, chilli pepper, pepper, cumin and other spices as seasonings. 

Dry Fruits Kesari

A popular sweet dish of Kerala is made of Rava and dry fruits as the primary items. 

Banana Chips

This are deep-fried and/or dried slices of bananas. They can be covered with sugar or honey and have a sweet taste, or they can be fried in oil and spices and have a salty and/or spicy taste.