10 Unique National Birds of Countries

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Bald Eagle

It is a symbol of freedom and strength in the United States.

(US)

Hoopoe

The hoopoe is known for its distinctive crown of feathers.

(Israel)

Red-crowned Crane

It is revered in Japanese culture and symbolizes luck, longevity, and fidelity.

(Japan)

Quetzal

The quetzal is a sacred bird for the Maya civilization and represents freedom and beauty.

(Guatemala)

These game birds are picked as nation’s favourites by two countries.

Chukar Partridge

(Iraq, Pakistan)

Rhinoceros Hornbill

This large and impressive bird is known for its distinctive casque on its bill and is native to the rainforests of Southeast Asia.

(Malaysia)

Oriental Magpie

It was chosen as the S Korea’s national bird in 1964, after receiving maximum votes in a national voting contest.

(South Korea)

Crimson sunbird

This pretty, small and active bird was chosen in 2002 as Singapore’s national bird, through a poll.

(Singapore)

Scarlet Ibis

It was declared as Trinidad’s national bird, after the country gained independence in 1962.

(Trinidad)

Shoebill

Also known as the whalebill, it has an unique appearance with its large bill and sharp gaze.

(South Sudan)