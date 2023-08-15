10 Unique National Birds of Countries

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
It is a symbol of freedom and strength in the United States.
The hoopoe is known for its distinctive crown of feathers.
It is revered in Japanese culture and symbolizes luck, longevity, and fidelity.
The quetzal is a sacred bird for the Maya civilization and represents freedom and beauty.
These game birds are picked as nation’s favourites by two countries.
This large and impressive bird is known for its distinctive casque on its bill and is native to the rainforests of Southeast Asia.
It was chosen as the S Korea’s national bird in 1964, after receiving maximum votes in a national voting contest.
This pretty, small and active bird was chosen in 2002 as Singapore’s national bird, through a poll.
It was declared as Trinidad’s national bird, after the country gained independence in 1962.
Also known as the whalebill, it has an unique appearance with its large bill and sharp gaze.