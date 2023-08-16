10 Unsolved Mysteries from Ancient History

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
How were the ancient Egyptians able to construct these massive pyramids with such precision, considering the limited technology of their time?
The exact location and existence of these gardens are still questioned.
The purpose and method of construction of this prehistoric England monument still remains debated.
This ancient Greek device is often referred to as the world’s oldest analog computer, but its exact purpose is still a mystery.
These are massive geoglyphs, etched into the Peruvian desert. Their purpose and method of creation are unclear, puzzling researchers.
A legendary island civilization mentioned by Plato, but its existence and location remain speculative.
A mysterious manuscript filled with strange drawings and text that has yet to be deciphered, leaving scholars baffled.
Despite being one of the world’s oldest urban civilizations, many aspects of its language, script, and decline remain a mystery.
How were these massive stone statues transported across the island and erected by the Rapa Nui people?
Preserved human remains found in peat bogs across Europe, have raised questions about ancient rituals, causes of death, and the societies they belonged to.