10 Varieties of Salt and Their Benefits

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Iodized form of common (table) salt, for added iodine intake, important for thyroid health.
Has larger flakes and no additives, making it ideal for cooking, especially in koshering meats.
Used in Indian cuisine, it has a distinctive sulfuric aroma and taste. It is also said to aid digestion.
Mined from ancient sea beds, it contains minerals like potassium, magnesium, and iron, giving it a pink hue.
Generally less processed than table salt, it retains trace minerals and has a coarser texture. It is used in either savory or sweet recipes.
Infused with smoke from various woods, it adds a smoky flavor to dishes without the need for actual smoking.
A premium sea salt collected from the surface of salt ponds, it’s prized for its delicate flavor and texture. It is best used as a finishing salt.
Derived from volcanic clay, it has a unique red color and can contain trace minerals. It has a nutty flavour and is used for garnishing dishes.
A type of sea salt, with a slightly moist texture and rich mineral content, often used in French cooking.
A salt with delicate and flat crystals, that can provide a pleasant crunch to delicacies. The crystals dissolve quickly on the palate, enhancing the overall taste of the food.