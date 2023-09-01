10 Ways to Avoid Mental Exhaustion
Producer: Riya Ashok
Make obtaining 7-9 hours of good sleep each night a priority.
Regular mindfulness and meditation exercises might help you feel less stressed, focus better, and stay mentally fresh.
Reduced cognitive performance and mental tiredness can result from dehydration.
Break up larger jobs into more manageable pieces.
Plan brief breaks in between work or study sessions.
Your energy levels will increase as well as your mood and cognitive performance with regular exercise.
Eat a balanced diet full of vitamins, antioxidants, and other nutrients that promote the functioning of your brain, such as omega-3 fatty acids.
Deep breathing exercises can enhance cognitive function by lowering stress levels and boosting blood flow to the brain.
The outdoors and exposure to natural light have been shown to boost mood and vitality.