10 Ways To Avoid
Road Accidents
Adhere to speed limits, traffic
signals, and road signs. Obeying
traffic rules is crucial for
maintaining order and reducing
the risk of accidents.
Keep your full attention on the
road and avoid distractions like
texting, using mobile phones,
eating, or engaging in other
activities that take your eyes
off the road.
Always buckle up when you are in a
vehicle, including as a passenger.
Seatbelts can significantly reduce
the risk of injury or death in case
of an accident.
Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you. This provides you with enough time to react and brake if necessary.
Indicate your intentions by using
your turn signals before changing
lanes or making turns. This helps
other drivers anticipate your
actions and reduces the
likelihood of collisions.
Before changing lanes, be sure to
check your blind spots by looking
over your shoulder. Blind spots
are areas that cannot be seen
using mirrors alone.
Be aware of other drivers'
behaviour and anticipate
potential hazards. Stay
focused and prepared to react
to any unexpected situations.
Avoid speeding, tailgating,
weaving through traffic, and other
aggressive driving behaviors.
These actions increase the
chances of accidents and
road rage incidents.
Adjust your driving according to the weather conditions. Slow down and increase your following distance when it's raining, snowing, or when visibility is poor.
Ensure that your vehicle is
properly maintained. Regularly
check the brakes, tires, lights,
and other essential components
to ensure they are in good
working condition.
