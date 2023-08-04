10 ways to prevent wastage of food
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Take stock of your pantry, refrigerator and freezer before going to the store to prevent overbuying.
Planning at least a few meals for each week is a great way to ensure you have healthy meals.
Coordinate your meals so you aren’t using completely different ingredients for every recipe.
Keep your freezer organized so food doesn’t get lost and then thrown out due to freezer burn.
Start by only buying what you can eat in a week.
Have some frozen fruits and vegetables on hand in case you eat all your fresh produce before your next grocery day.
Backyard composting is a great way to keep food waste out.
Vegetable scraps and peels can be made into soup stock.
One of the best things about soup is you can make it out of pretty much anything.
You can even use stale bread to make croutons or an egg strata.