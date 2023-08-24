10 Ways To Clean Your Mobile

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Power Off: Turn off your mobile before cleaning to avoid any accidents

Microfiber Cloth: Use a soft, lint-free microfiber cloth to wipe the screen and body

Remove Case: Take off the phone case for thorough cleaning

Dust Removal: Gently brush away dust and debris from ports and crevices

Alcohol Solution: Dampen a cloth with diluted isopropyl alcohol (70%) for effective cleaning

Avoid Excess Liquid: Don’t let liquid seep into openings like charging ports

Q-tip for Detailing: Use a Q-tip for hard-to-reach areas like camera lenses

Let Dry: Allow your phone to air dry completely before turning it back on