10 Ways To Clean Your Mobile
Power Off: Turn off your mobile before cleaning to avoid any accidents
Microfiber Cloth: Use a soft, lint-free microfiber cloth to wipe the screen and body
Remove Case: Take off the phone case for thorough cleaning
Dust Removal: Gently brush away dust and debris from ports and crevices
Alcohol Solution: Dampen a cloth with diluted isopropyl alcohol (70%) for effective cleaning
Avoid Excess Liquid: Don’t let liquid seep into openings like charging ports
Q-tip for Detailing: Use a Q-tip for hard-to-reach areas like camera lenses
Let Dry: Allow your phone to air dry completely before turning it back on