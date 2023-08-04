10 ways to control anxiety
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Anxiety can manifest as an irritable restlessness lasting days.
Mindfulness is a meditation is said to be the best recourse.
Practicing mindfulness involves breathing methods and particularly yoga.
Recognition of anxiety is a key factor in dealing with excessive worry.
Exercise regularly. People who have anxiety often stop exercising.
Do not abuse alcohol or drugs as they seem to help you relax, but make anxiety worse.
Limited research suggests that aromatherapy can help reduce feelings of anxiety.
Grounding techniques such as journaling can help to calm immediate feelings of anxiety.
Different psychotherapies can help you better understand your anxious feelings.
Some people experience social anxiety, spending time with friends and family may help you manage your anxiety.