10 Best Skin Care Tips for Healthy Skin

Cleanse your skin twice a day using a mild cleanser that suits your skin type. Avoid harsh soaps or aggressive scrubbing, as these can disrupt its protective barrier
Regular exfoliation not only removes dead skin cells, but also brings out a fresh and radiant complexion. Opt for chemical exfoliants
Proper hydration is vital for healthy skin. After cleansing, apply a moisturizer that suits your skin type to lock in moisture and maintain a healthy skin barrier.
Sun protection is important for having a healthy skin and preventing premature aging. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day
A healthy diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can contribute to glowing skin. Consume a variety of fresh veggies, fruits, healthy fats, whole grains and lean proteins.
Adequate sleep is paramount not only for skin rejuvenation but for overall well-being. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to ensure optimal skin health.
Quit smoking and consume alcohol in moderation to support healthy skin and overall well-being.