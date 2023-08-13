Top 10 Inspiring Quotes By Bhagat Singh

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.”
“The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people.”
“Lovers, Lunatics, and poets are made of the same stuff.”
“Revolution did not necessarily involve sanguinary strife. It was not a cult of bomb and pistol.”
“The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas.”
“Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking.”
“I emphasize that I am full of ambition and hope and of full charm of life. But I can renounce all at the time of need, and that is the real sacrifice.”
“If the deaf are to hear, the sound has to be very loud.”
“Any man who stands for progress has to criticize, disbelieve, and challenge every item of the old faith.”
“Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas.”