12 Flowers for Each Zodiac Sign

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Aries: Honeysuckle – Representing passion and energy, just like the fiery Aries spirit

Taurus: Rose – Symbolizing beauty and sensuality, echoing Taurus’ appreciation for the finer things

Gemini: Lavender – Reflecting Gemini’s dual nature with its calming yet invigorating aroma.

Cancer: White Jasmine – Evoking the nurturing and emotional qualities of Cancer

Leo: Sunflower – Just as Leos brighten up a room, sunflowers radiate joy and positivity.

Virgo: Chrysanthemum – Displaying precision and perfection, mirroring Virgo’s attention to detail.

Libra: Hydrangea – Mirroring Libra’s love for balance, these flowers come in various colors on a single bloom.

Scorpio: Dark Red Rose – Matching Scorpio’s intensity, these roses symbolize deep passion

Sagittarius: Carnation – Reflecting the adventurous spirit of Sagittarius with its vibrant and diverse colors

Capricorn: Ivy – Symbolizing determination and growth, aligning with Capricorn’s ambitious nature

Aquarius: Orchid – Capturing Aquarius’ uniqueness, orchids showcase a wide variety of forms

Pisces: Water Lily – Growing in water, these flowers resonate with Pisces’ dreamy and intuitive nature.