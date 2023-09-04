12 Zodiac Signs And Their Travel Traits

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Aries: loves adrenaline-pumping activities

Taurus: enjoys pampering and relaxation

Cancer: prefers family-oriented and relaxing vacations

Leo: loves to be the center of attention and enjoys glamorous destinations

Virgo: is a perfectionist and enjoys planning their trips in detail

Libra: seeks balance and harmony in their travels

Scorpio: is passionate and loves to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations

Sagittarius: is adventurous and loves to try new things

Capricorn: is practical and enjoys exploring historical and cultural destinations

Aquarius: is independent and loves to travel off the grid

Pisces: is spiritual and enjoys exploring destinations with natural beauty