3 Flower Types That Open With the Sun
Producer: Riya Ashok
There are plants in some gardens whose blossoms open in the morning and close at night.
Changes in temperature and light have an effect on these plants. Additionally, flowers that bloom during the day frequently do so to aid in pollination of the plant.
Bright yellow, orange, and red blooms that open in the sunlight and close at night or during cloudy weather are produced by gazania daisies to form a ground-hugging ground cover.
The vibrant colours of gazanias, which can also be used as cut flowers, draw butterflies.
One of the most popularly grown flowers that bloom in the sunlight is the morning glory, or Ipomoea.
Morning glories love full light and sandy soil that drains well. Although morning glories can survive considerable shade, they frequently have fewer blooms.
The California poppy, Eschscholzia californica, has bright orange flowers that open in the sun and leathery blue-green foliage.
These perennial plants can withstand dry weather and poor soil. They do, however, require full sun for flowering.