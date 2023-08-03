pillows for better sleep
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Memory foam pillows help minimize neck pain.
They are made from polyurethane foam or shredded foam.
Pillows filled with buckwheat can be surprisingly comfortable.
They conform to the shape of your head and neck, evenly distributing weight.
Water pillows are somewhat unconventional but can be super comfy.
Tempur-Neck Pillow is great for those who suffer from miraines.
While acupressure pillows take some getting used to, trying one may be worthwhile.