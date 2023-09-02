4 Zodiac Signs that Lord Krishna Loves

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Janmashtami, the festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday, will be celebrated this year on September 6.
In accordance with astrological traditions, certain among the 12 zodiac signs are believed to possess a special connection with Shri Krishna.
In the realm of astrological beliefs, Taurus is regarded as beloved by Lord Krishna.
Through the benevolence of Lord Krishna, individuals under this sign are blessed with success and good fortune in their endeavors.
Those born under the Cancer sign are known to achieve success in their pursuits.
According to spiritual convictions, individuals of this zodiac sign receive Lord Krishna’s blessings, leading them toward salvation after their earthly journey.
Libra individuals experience a spectrum of joys in life and are esteemed by others.
It is advised that those born under the Libra sign continuously extol the glory of Lord Krishna.
Individuals under the Leo zodiac are characterized by their diligent nature. These individuals reap the rewards of their hard work.
Leo sign individuals are encouraged to engage in meditation upon Lord Krishna.