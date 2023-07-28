5 Actors Who Fought Real Tigers, Lions

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
It is celebrated worldwide on July 29 to raise demands for its protection and conservation.
As per World Wildlife Fund (WWF), there are only about 3,900 wild tigers left in the world today.
In the 1990s, there were an estimated 100,000 tigers in the wild.
In the movie Khoon Pasina, Amitabh Bachchan is seen fighting the Tiger to save Rekha.
In Mr. Natwarlal too, Amitabh Bachchan was involved in a fight with the Tiger to save villagers.
Dharmendra fought a real tiger in the film ‘Azad’ which also starred Hema Malini.
Ajay Devgn’s Himmatwala saw the actor fighting with tiger to save villagers, and also the actress Tamannaah Bhatia.
Mithun Chakraborty fought with a tiger in ‘Hum Se Hai Zamana’ to save Zeenat Aman.
Not only tiger, actor also fought real lion in the movie. In ‘Singh Is Bling’, Akshay Kumar guards the lion, but the lion runs away, only to be later caught by Akshay himself.