Having an animal pet at home can be a fulfilling experience that brings joy, companionship, and a sense of responsibility.
They can shower you with unwavering companionship, emotional support, and unconditional love.
We have heard a lot of times that a dog is a man’s best friend.
The relationship between them is often one of companionship, bonding, protection, and recreation.
Hugging a dog can strengthen the bond and emotional connection between the dog and the human. It can promote feelings of affection, trust, and love, as physical touch is known to release oxytocin.
The physical contact and warmth from the dog can have a calming effect, helping to lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and promote relaxation.
The act of hugging can stimulate the release of endorphins, which are known as feel-good hormones, in both humans and dogs.
The physical touch and warmth from the dog can help lower blood pressure, reduce heart rate, and promote a sense of relaxation, which can have positive effects on cardiovascular health.
Taking the time to hug and interact with a dog can encourage socialization with others, such as fellow dog owners or people who may be drawn to the dog.
