5 Amazing Curd-based Hair Masks

Make a hair growth mask by combining a bowl of curd with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 3-4 drops of coconut oil. Regular use of this mask can help strengthen your hair roots and promote long hair growth.
Take a bowl of curd and add one egg to it. Mix it well and apply it on your hair and scalp for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water. This mask will not only help in promoting hair growth but also make your hair healthier and shinier.
If you want to make your hair stronger and longer, try using a mixture of curd and banana. Mash a ripe banana in a bowl of curd and add a few drops of olive oil to it. This combination will increase collagen production in your hair, making it stronger and less prone to breakage.
Mix a bowl of curd with one tablespoon of honey and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Apply the mixture to your hair and leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with shampoo.
If you want to make your hair longer and healthier, using a curd mask with aloe vera is a great option. Mix a bowl of curd with the pulp of two aloe vera leaves and apply it to your hair. This will help strengthen your scalp and alleviate any hair problems you may have been facing.